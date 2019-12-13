Borovik: There is a global goal - to maintain the dominance of the dollar

Belarus is capable of building a strong economic and military bloc, so the national interests of the country even at the local level should be prioritized - this opinion was shared by political scientist, businessman and lawyer Vadim Borovik. The current geopolitical situation prompts the elaboration of certain normative acts. On September 7, the presidential decree "On the procedure for issuing documents and performing actions" came into force. In particular, it is now possible to get or exchange a passport only in Belarus.

“There is a global goal - to maintain the dominance of the dollar as a reserve currency, to maintain control of the international financial system and to destabilize the Eurasia region. And Ukraine is used as a tool, they don't want to stop it. Otherwise they will have to withdraw from certain markets. They want to delay this process. They see us as a market for maintaining their own economy. Here we need to find some approach to the beneficiary, the Anglo-Saxons, to force them to abandon this project.”