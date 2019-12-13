PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Botanical Garden invites to visit lantern garden

Botanical Garden in Minsk shines with magic lights: large luminous insects, birds and lizards welcome guests. The exposition here is divided into locations: a bee hive, a snail race, a swamp with lilies and frogs, and even a family of huge scorpions. The entire lantern garden is accompanied by themed sound design, from magical music to buzzing insects.

Every weekend, a neon fire show complements the enchanting exposition. You can get a glimpse into the secret world of the Botanical Garden until the end of February.

