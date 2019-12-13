Brazil can occupy niches in market of Belarus previously occupied by suppliers from EU countries

The meeting with the President of Belarus was extremely positive. Such an impression was shared by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Belarus Bernard Jörg Leopold de Garcia Klingl, who assured that he would pass on the invitation of the head of the Belarusian state to the President of Brazil. "I think they have a lot of topics to discuss. Mr. President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the roadmap that he would like to discuss with the President of Brazil in the sphere of bilateral relations, economy, politics and trade."

Bernard Jörg Leopold de Garcia Klingl, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Belarus:

“Belarus always supports Brazil in the international arena, in international organizations supports our initiatives. This partnership is very important for us. The meeting with the President of Belarus was extremely positive. We discussed a number of issues on the bilateral agenda. We hope that after this meeting we will be able to move our relations to a new level of cooperation.”