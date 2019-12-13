Brazilian writer congratulates Belarusians on Independence Day: I wish the people of Belarus all the best

Congratulations to Belarusians come today from all over the world. Brazilian researcher and writer João Claudio Platenic Pitillo congratulates us on Independence Day: "The first thing I would like to say is to congratulate you on the republic you have built: it is a very beautiful country, very clean, very organized and a fantastic country for the politeness and kindness of the Belarusian people. The joy and openness that seemed to me very similar to that of Brazil. I wish the people of Belarus all the best, that the new generations never forget the contribution of the Red Army in the liberation of the country, that the people of Belarus will be united behind President Alexander Lukashenko, that they will support him in the fight against fascism, against the absurdity of Western capitalist countries and their "machines for producing lies and fakes". Let the Independence Day be filled with joy, happiness, and that the memory of the feat of the Red Army be in the heart of every citizen of Belarus. I want to wish eternal glory to all Belarusians who fought in the Great Patriotic War, their relatives, those who fell, those who survived, and those who are alive, who today make up and shape this fantastic country. We need to move forward and never believe the enemy's lies. I wish President Alexander Lukashenko all the best for his visit to Brazil, so that I could meet him and give him a big hug!"