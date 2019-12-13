3.42 RUB
Brazilian journalist: Russia and Belarus trying to make this world better place
Russia and Belarus are trying to make this world a better place, using many means and mechanisms. Today, the West does not seem to intend to negotiate. Lucas Leiros, a Brazilian journalist, geopolitics consultant, and social science researcher at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, stated this in the project "Honest Story" on BELTA's YouTube channel, talking about the book "22 Steps of Belarus," which will soon be published.
Stating that Russia and Belarus have recently called for reforms in the UN Security Council and Belarus as a member of the Security Council has presented 22 steps to reform the UN, Lucas Leiros said that in Brazil, he and two other researchers have written a book about it, which will soon be published. "The book is not out yet, but the text is ready. So, this is the first printing, let's call it conventionally '22 Steps of Belarus', written by three Brazilian researchers in cooperation with the Embassy of Belarus in Brazil. In this book, we comment on the main ideas proposed by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry to make the UN a truly multipolar organization," said Lucas Leiros.
He added that one of the ideas is the participation of the decentralized world, the Global South, in the UN decision-making process. "There is a proposal in this book to include new countries in the Security Council.
