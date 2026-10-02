Brest Fortress Enters UNESCO’s Preliminary Assessment for World Heritage

The Brest Hero Fortress memorial complex is now in the preliminary-assessment stage on the path to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

It is not going alone. The bid is a joint project with the Russian memorial “To the Heroes of the Battle of Stalingrad” on Mamayev Kurgan.

The memorials were placed on UNESCO’s tentative list in 2025. Confirmation of the nomination requires a preliminary assessment.

Elena Mityukova, deputy director of the Brest Hero Fortress complex, said documents for review by international experts were filed in mid-September. The experts will first study the material submitted. The package is extensive: maps of the memorials and of the surrounding areas, to show that the sites lie in safe, protected zones. Everything is translated into English and sent to the UNESCO secretariat in Paris; the experts then examine it. They may ask further questions and request more information. “This is not a short period — about a year is allowed for the study.”

Only after UNESCO experts have examined the memorials in Brest and Volgograd will an assessment be given of whether the sites can be inscribed. From application to inclusion on the World Heritage List, the process takes about five years.