Brest Hosts Belarusian-Chinese Tourism Forum

The first Belarusian-Chinese Tourism Forum is currently taking place in Brest. Participants include over 150 representatives of government agencies, businesses, and experts from both countries.

The goal of this large-scale meeting is to expand cooperation and discuss ways to attract Chinese tourists to Belarus, as well as create comfortable, innovative travel routes for both China and Belarus.

At the forum, Belarusian guests will learn about the heroic history of Brest, the beauty of the Polesie region, today they will visit the Belovezhskaya Pushcha forest reserve, and the Kossovsky Palace on October 22.

The Brest Region intends to give new impetus to the Belarusian-Chinese partnership for tourism development, especially since important steps have already been taken in this direction: from mutual visa-free travel and the launch of direct flights to close cooperation between Belarus and the provinces and regions of China.