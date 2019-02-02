Brest continues to prepare for big holiday

The city will celebrate its thousandth anniversary soon. The regional center and its residents will receive a lot of gifts. New socially significant facilities will appear, and the facades of houses will be restored. The Western Bypass road will link two international checkpoints: "Brest" and "Kozlovichi". This is a road junction that will allow the city to breathe. Waiting in traffic jams (and this is not only a waste of time, but also harmful emissions into the air) has long become a problem. The length of the new structure will be almost 3 kilometers. The most difficult stage is the erection of a road above the railway tracks, but the movement has never been blocked. The construction can withstand modern traffic. Modern technologies are used during construction. The construction of the Western Bypass is planned to be completed in August.