Brest marks 75th anniversary of Day of Liberation and City Day
Today Belarus marks a memorable date. 75 years ago Brest was liberated. The first celebrations traditionally took place in the Brest Fortress. Literally in a few hours the city will plunge into the atmosphere of festivities.
Exactly 75 years ago, on July 28, 1944, Soviet troops entered Brest. It waited for liberation more than the rest of Belarus.
The city will host a festival of flowers. Townspeople prepared 130 compositions from living plants.
