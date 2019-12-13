3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Brest takes part in International Army Games 2020 – Sniper Frontier
Yesterday, the participants competed in individual skills. Each sniper performed 3 exercises for accuracy and speed of firing. This year the program of the contest "Sniper Frontier" has changed. The organizers have added several new exercises at once. And for the first time a women's contest will be included in the "Sniper Frontier".
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All