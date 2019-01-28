Brest included in list of little-known places to be visited in 2019

The ranking 19 Destinations to Visit in 2019 Before Everyone Hears About Them was prepared by the American lifestyle magazine PureWow. According to the authors, there are many interesting places for travelers to see in Brest including the Brest Fortress and the archaeological museum Berestye. In total, the list includes 19 cities, among which are settlements in the Kingdom of Bhutan, the US state of Alaska, Mexico and China.

