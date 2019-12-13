3.42 RUB
British intelligence claims that Belarus special forces are restraining actions of Ukrainian army
British intelligence MI 6 said that Belarusian special forces deployed along the Ukrainian border hinder the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to the British, the Belarusian special forces with their mere presence do not allow sending the necessary reserves to support the Ukrainian military in the area of military operations. And therefore they cannot be deployed to support operations in the Donbass.
