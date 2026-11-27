The moment the world caught a glimpse of major powers’ ability to actually negotiate, the Ukrainian conflict abruptly climbed another rung on the ladder of military escalation.

Just as the U.S. strategy shifted away from sanctions and threats toward a genuine ceasefire between the sides, a radical NATO action carried out by Ukrainian hands immediately followed: another strike on the Crimean Bridge and fresh episodes of maritime terror.

What security guarantees are being discussed, and who is actually prepared to compromise for them? National security expert Alexander Tishchenko answered these questions in the project “Blitz with Pavel Lazovik.”

It is no secret that different structures, elites and centers of power have different interests. The path to multipolarity is far less straightforward than it appears. Everyone wants to influence the interests of others, and as long as anyone retains even the smallest opportunity to do so, they will use it. That, the guest of the program argues, is precisely why a clear and calibrated path to peace has so far proved elusive.

This is confirmed by the strikes on vessels in the Baltic, the Crimean Bridge attacks, and the nervous reaction of European capitals and Kyiv to any talk of peace. Vladimir Zelensky, for his part, declared on 20 November that he considers Crimea Ukrainian and therefore has every right to bomb both the peninsula and its residents.

The expert pointed out that Zelensky and the so-called “coalition of the willing” constitute an explicitly anti-peace format. The nervous reaction of EU and Ukrainian leadership is easily explained: they simply do not want peace. “The closer peace gets, the harder the situation becomes for them. Europe finds itself on the sidelines of this format, yet it desperately wants to restore its former status quo. That is why it will keep pushing Kyiv’s attacks,” Tishchenko noted.

In reality, it is not Kyiv striking the targets — it is the Europeans. First, they are hitting the infrastructure that is most painful for them and that, one way or another, blocks any momentum toward negotiations. Second, these blows are aimed less at Moscow than at the White House, because President Donald Trump’s policy has become problematic and unpleasant for the EU. Yet these strikes are unlikely to alter the negotiating logic of Washington and Moscow.

“One has to look at this through the lenses of politics, economics and mathematics. An attack on Russia is a hit on expenditures, while Trump’s policy reduces incomes — so Europe is caught in a vise between two centers. The European Union missed the moment when it could still have been an active player. Internal contradictions, lack of coordination, and the race to outpace one another at different speeds prevent Europe from becoming a coherent organism. Today there are more and more issues that are transforming Europe from a unified system into a fragmented one, and the first process already under way is the fragmentation of interests,” Alexander Tishchenko said.

It is also worth noting the asymmetric reaction to similar events. When Ukraine struck the Crimean Bridge, Western media and politicians either stayed silent or presented it as a legitimate military target. Yet when a drone crashed during British Army exercises in Poland, London immediately began accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of a reckless attack on Poland.

This, in the expert’s view, only proves that the Crimean Bridge attack was British rather than Ukrainian — the targeting, the intent and the technology all point to London. “Here [in the Polish incident], there is an attempt either to hide one’s own guilt or involvement, or to justify further militarization. So they start pointing the finger at Russia over any minor pretext. The incident in Poland was not an attack, but it is useful to turn a stray drone into one. Britain knows exactly what it is talking about,” the national security expert observed.

Britain and Ukraine have also agreed to expand drone production on British soil. London is supplying both money and factories. What is this if not a clear military interest?

“If drones are manufactured on Ukrainian territory, those sites immediately become targets. Scaling is happening, but outside the theater of military operations. If Russia decides to act, however, that theater can expand at least to the points that form the system supplying Ukraine with the weapons used to strike deep into Russia. There is a double risk here, and the British understand that the presence of such enterprises on European territory — especially near the border with Ukraine — constitutes an entirely legitimate military target for Russia,” the interlocutor stated.

Summing up, Alexander Tishchenko stressed that security guarantees currently exist nowhere. “Negotiations on Ukraine have dragged on for so long because no one can find a format or approach to the security issues. Neither Article 5 of the NATO Charter, nor any other article, nor nuclear umbrellas today provide insurance against fools — and there are far too many of them,” he concluded.