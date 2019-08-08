3.42 RUB
Bronze Gediminas to move to Lida Castle
Grand Duke Gediminas of Lithuania is preparing to move to Lida. Bronze equestrian monument to the founder of the city weighs three tons and has a height of six meters. Sculptors Sergey Oganov and Olga On Monday Gediminas will leave the walls of the factory and move to the Northern wall of Lida Castle. There is already a granite pedestal. Officially, the monument will be opened on the city Day, September 7.
