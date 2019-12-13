Radical protestsand no peacefulmood

Sunday event of the opposition has finally dispelled the myth about flowers and smiles. The absolute majority of the protesters are young people, students, and anarchists with their music.

That's how, insulting and loudly speaking, instead of dialogue, the "incredible" attacked our colleagues (video).

Despite the fact that the protesters were repeatedly called to go away and not to break the law, the most aggressive of them triedto infuriate the crowd.

And when the police made it clear that they would not be allowed to violate the law, the women's siren immediately went off as if by command.

And then the young men with bottles sprang into action, and we noticed some of them had sticks in their hands. The law enforcers tried to push back the crowd. The crowd reacted very aggressively and bottles flew again. And the protesters tried to block Pobeditelei Avenue. It does not look like a peaceful protest at all.

Realizing that it was difficult to fight with the law enforcement agencies, the crowd once again directed all its aggression at the journalists.