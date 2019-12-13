PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BRYU and National School of Beauty sign cooperation agreement

The ecological education, charity actions and development of social projects. The National Youth Union and the National School of Beauty signed an agreement on cooperation. The parties plan to attract more creative young people into the social, socio-economic and cultural life. Together they have been successfully implementing such large-scale projects as Miss Belarus and Queen of Students of Belarus and are working on new civic and patriotic initiatives and volunteer projects.

The first joint project will also be held within an ecological campaign "Gardens of Unity". Next week, young people will plant new trees in the square on Rokossovsky Avenue in Minsk.

