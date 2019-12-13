3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Belarusian Republican Youth Union organizes holiday for young people in Minsk Zoo to give the youngest children joy and unforgettable impressions
On the eve of the Children's Day, the Belarusian Youth Union organized a holiday for young citizens of Minsk from large families and children with disabilities. The interactive event was held in the territory of the Minsk Zoo. Volunteers prepared a game program for the young guests, a soap bubbles show and a face painting area. They also had a tour around the zoo. And, of course, everyone received a gift – stationery and sports equipment.
Within the framework of the Republican campaign, Minsk City Committee will hold more than two dozen events in the capital.
