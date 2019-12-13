BRYU opens online youth receptions at its official internet site

The youth online reception will be opened by the Belarusian Republican Youth Union on the official Internet resources of the organization. The main task of Internet sites is to provide maximum assistance in solving problematic issues of our country's residents. For more convenient search of the service, you can use a QR code. Each applicant must fill a questionnaire and describe the problem. All questions will be answered as soon as possible by specialists of the legal sector of the Central Committee of the BRYU. By the way, youth online receptions will work on a permanent basis under the principle of one window.