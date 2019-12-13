PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarusian Republican Youth Union celebrates its 19th birthday today

The activists of the Minsk organization spent the festive day with the pupils and educators of the Center for Correctional and Developmental Education and Rehabilitation of Oktyabrsky District of the capital. This year the Сenter turned 19! The volunteers of the Belarusian Republican Youth Union came to the meeting with gifts. Children with psychophysical disabilities were presented with busyboxes, which contain special educational toys, as well as sweet treats.

25 children are being brought up in the Center for Correctional and Developmental Education of Oktyabrsky District of Minsk. In addition to the Belarusian Republican Youth Union, the Center supports the public association "Belaya Rus".


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All