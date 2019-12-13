PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian National Youth Union opens charity account to collect money to help Ukrainian refugees

The collection of basic necessities for people who came from Ukraine is going on in Belarus. "The points of kindness" work all over the country - there are about 200 of them. Volunteers can bring humanitarian aid every day from Monday to Friday. The schedule is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. What is needed now - disposable dishes, laundry detergent, shampoo, liquid soap, toothpaste, brushes, wet wipes. Belarusians have sent toys, pencils and coloring books for children.

The collected humanitarian aid will be delivered at the end of the week. Also, the Union of Youth resumed the charity account to collect money to help the Ukrainian refugees and buy the necessary things.


