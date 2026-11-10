BSU China Center for Education, Science and Technology Opens in Beijing

The office of the Belarusian State University (BSU) China Center for Education, Science, and Technology has officially opened in Beijing. This location will facilitate better interuniversity collaboration with Chinese partners and support academic mobility. Symbolically, the opening of the center coincided with the celebration of the 105th anniversary of the founding of the country's leading university. Representatives from more than a dozen universities, research, and educational centers in China joined this important event for Belarusian State University.

Andrei Korol, Rector of BSU:

"The Center, which was just established, is planned to serve as a coordinating hub for organizing academic exchanges between students and faculty, consolidating research between our countries. This, first and foremost, will help broaden our Chinese partners' understanding of the Belarusian State University. Secondly, it aims to address strategic objectives, such as the significant export potential that BSU possesses."

Alexander Chervyakov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to China:

"Every year we see that demand for education is growing, including in the People's Republic of China. This is an indicator of the competitiveness of not only the economy but also the country as a whole. The fact that Belarusian State University is opening an office of the Center for Education, Science, and Technology in Beijing today demonstrates that the demand for university education and BSU diplomas among Chinese students is very high."

China is a strategic partner of BSU. It is worth noting that 20% of all current international agreements at the university are with colleagues from China. Belarusian State University is also currently among the top 25 reliable partners of the Chinese Ministry of Education.