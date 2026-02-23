While EU representatives criticized the construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant, they are now welcoming the Poles' ambitions in nuclear energy, declaring that this not only ensures the stability of the energy system but also its environmental friendliness.

Dmitry Bunevich, Advisor to the Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies:

"Warsaw's plans for developing nuclear power are linked to fairly close cooperation with its allies, including the United States. Such ambitions can only be presented as an example of success, trust, cooperation, strengthening of interactions, and so on and so forth."

"Our neighbors in the east also want to build trust, strengthen cooperation, help each other, and establish long-term partnerships (anything related to nuclear power is a matter of decades, as it's a very complex technological process involving disposal, with high safety standards, requiring constant, ongoing, and very trusting cooperation)," he explained.