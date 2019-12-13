2020 riots in Belarus were inspired by external forces, claims founder of extremist formations

There were no spontaneous protests in Belarus in 2020, the interested external forces were behind everything, and street riots were coordinated by the so-called independent democratic media, which were not "independent" and democratic in any way.

And this is not a summary of the Department of State Security and Investigation, but a candid confession made three and a half years later by one of the rioters of 2020. Live on air, the founder of one of the extremist formations - "Sports Solidarity Fund" - voiced the truth that Belarus was rocked from different sides, and at the moment there are still those who blindly believe in the good intentions of the West.

"I can in principle say with full confidence that the events of 2020 in Belarus were inspired by external forces. I won't say which ones, but they were inspired. And not the least role in shaking up the whole situation was played by the allegedly democratic media, although they are certainly not democratic and independent. It's all nonsense! But the society was rocked to a certain degree," the extremist said.