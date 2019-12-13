Burlyaev: Culture of Russia and Belarus should develop on basis of traditional moral values

Belarus and Russia should raise and nurture their national culture based on family values. This was discussed today at the meeting of the Union State parliamentarians with Metropolitan Veniamin. When in the modern world there is a struggle for minds and values and views that are completely alien to our countries are being planted, it is important to unite and not allow our national code to be destroyed. This mission is entrusted, inter alia, to the sphere of culture. The work of the Union State in this regard is aimed at approving programs to create literary works, TV shows and films that strengthen the morality of young people in the first place.

Veniamin, Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus:

We need to make more movies about the beauty of family life, about human being, about his high purpose and talk about it together both in Belarus and in Russia.

Nikolai Burlyaev, Chairman of the Commission on Culture, Science and Education of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia:

“The culture of Russia and Belarus should develop on the basis of traditional moral values. We are a united Union State will never accept the new world order with its attitudes to same-sex marriage, homosexuality, transvestism.”