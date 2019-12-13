Belarus is like a bone in the throat for the West - Buzin

Some echoes of the events of 2010 and 2020 in Belarus can be seen in what is happening in Serbia, there are similar moments. Elections are coming up in Belarus.

Doctor of Military Sciences, Professor Nikolai Buzin.

"I am 100% sure that these technologies will be used on our territory," said the scientist. - Serbia is a test run. Then there will be the Russian Federation, then there will be other points. I would not be surprised if it will be Moldova, and other states of the post-Soviet space. We remember what happened in Kazakhstan. "