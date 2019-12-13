3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus is like a bone in the throat for the West - Buzin
Some echoes of the events of 2010 and 2020 in Belarus can be seen in what is happening in Serbia, there are similar moments. Elections are coming up in Belarus.
Doctor of Military Sciences, Professor Nikolai Buzin.
"I am 100% sure that these technologies will be used on our territory," said the scientist. - Serbia is a test run. Then there will be the Russian Federation, then there will be other points. I would not be surprised if it will be Moldova, and other states of the post-Soviet space. We remember what happened in Kazakhstan. "
As for Belarus, he is sure that there will be such attempts. "They will not get away from us. Belarus is a bone in the throat of those who solve their problems at the expense of other states," he said
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All