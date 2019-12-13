United States loses its role of hegemon

It was after the Great Patriotic War, according to its results, that the system of global security and geopolitical arrangement, which is currently functioning, was formed. According to Nikolai Buzin, Doctor of Military Sciences, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, the system of checks and balances, which was created after the Great Patriotic War, is completely destroyed today. "International organizations do not solve the problems of universal security. And perhaps in this connection it is worth recalling Borrell, who just a week ago clearly stated in his speech that the United States has now lost the role of hegemon. What does that mean? That is, what was formed in the past years, what was an unquestionable assertion that the United States is the greatest country that can do everything in the post-Soviet space, in the world. Its word is the last word. Today it is not perceived even in Europe, of which Borrell is the mouthpiece.