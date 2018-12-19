EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Budget 2019 and updated Tax Code to come into force on January 1

Today, deputies voted for the budget-2019 and adopted the upd ated Tax Code. The documents will take effect on January 1.

The main focus in developing new tax approaches is to simplify administration. The code has become simpler and clearer - such a task was se t by the President. In particular, the real estate tax rate for construction in progress has been abolished. The local government lost the right to increase this rate tenfold for objects that are not used. The amount of fines will not be able to exceed the amount of tax that was added as a result of the audit. Physical persons will be able to apply to any tax office without reference to their place of residence. As the head of the Ministry of Finance noted today, work on improving tax legislation in Belarus will continue. A public advisory council will be established. It will consider proposals to improve tax rules.

As for the budget for the next year, its social orientation is strengthened. The level of support for the real economy has been reduced by 10%. Part of the savings will be allocated for an increase in salaries. Following next year, state employees should receive at least 80% of the average salary in the country

