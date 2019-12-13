Former U.S. Marine Intelligence Officer: We trained Nazis

"We trained Nazis!" Such a statement was made by a former U.S. Marine Corps intelligence officer. Scott Ritter pointed to the American footprint in the training of the National Security Forces in Ukraine.



Scott Ritter, former U.S. Marine Corps Intelligence officer:



“What happened? The United States and the European Union mobilized a fierce nationalist group in western Ukraine, the neo-Nazis, the gang of the Bandera movement, which is a pro-Nazi nationalist movement. These people came and performed the Maidan and forcibly overthrew the legitimate President of Ukraine. Now these people should be disbanded, arrested. Instead, the military assimilated them and then promoted the officers so that neo-Nazis were everywhere. They received training from British, American, Canadian coaches and are using NATO military tactics and NATO equipment. We were training Nazis!”



