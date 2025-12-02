Caring for Everyone: How Belarus Helps People with Disabilities Find Employment

December 3rd marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. On this day, special attention is paid to people with disabilities.

More than 500,000 people with disabilities live in Belarus (approximately 6% of the population). The country strives to create the most comfortable conditions for them through an inclusive environment, accessible education, and employment opportunities.

In total, 10 billion rubles have been allocated for social support for people with disabilities in 2024 and the first nine months of 2025 alone, covering pensions, benefits, and privileges. Furthermore, the number of companies employing people with mental and physical disabilities is growing every year, and some companies are even setting the pace.

In the Integral production facility, the only noise is from the machinery, and people communicate with gestures and facial expressions. Vladimir and Olga Rutskoy, a married couple, work together, are also raising their son, and are setting goals for the future. Here, they say, everyone has equal opportunities, even in mastering the most complex technologies.

Vladimir Rutskoy, an electronics meter at Integral OJSC:

"We actively communicate, despite the fact that some employees are hearing impaired. We are all equal and perform our work equally."

The company offers a substantial benefits package for young workers, as well as financial support and assistance with purchasing hearing aids.

If needed, employees are provided with a dormitory within walking distance. Another couple working for the company, Diana and Pavel Voronovich, who are married, point out this advantage. Within two years, they have fully settled in, established their daily routine, and created a truly cozy home.

Pavel Voronovich, an electronics meter at Integral OJSC:

"We like living here. The conditions are good; we are very comfortable."

Today, Integral employs 149 people with disabilities, 61 of whom are hearing impaired. These are primarily graduates of the Minsk State College of Digital Technologies. This cooperation became possible thanks to a government contract the company fulfills annually.

Diana Komar, Head of HR Development and Accounting at Integral OJSC:

"The first such graduates of the Digital Technologies College were employed in 2013, and some of them continue to work for us to this day. The program itself has proven to be very effective. We, as a company, understand that we are guaranteed to attract qualified personnel, and people who graduate from the college understand that they are guaranteed employment. Every year, 10 to 18 employees are hired by us under this contract."

Marina Artemenko, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus:

"Today, we see that the state is maximally motivating employers to create specialized jobs for people with disabilities and to employ people with disabilities. Today, the state reimburses employers for the costs of adapting to work."