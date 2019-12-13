Chapel in honor of great martyr and healer Saint Pantaleon appear at Bogushevsky orphanage

A chapel in honor of the great martyr and healer Saint Pantaleon appeared in the territory of Bogushevsky Orphanage. Children with disabilities are cared for here. There is everything necessary for their rehabilitation and socialization: the equipped departments, workshops, platforms for physical training and creativity. There are over 200 inmates in the orphanage. The children are on full state support. The opening of the chapel, the staff of the orphanage believe, will contribute to the spiritual education of the children.