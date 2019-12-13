EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BNTU students released from hospitals

7 students and one teacher who contacted coronavirus infected persons were released home, announced the Health Minister Vladimir Karanik. No virus was found on them. 28 more are still under medical supervision. They feel well as well as 6 infected persons themselves. Studies in the BNTU will resume in a week. 1322 persons who arrived from the contaminated regions are still kept in hospitals. 1315 of them are not infected.

