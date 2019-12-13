Man of the epoch: Legendary engineer and ex-director of BelAZ Pavel Mariyev celebrates his 85th birthday

Pavel Mariyev, a design scientist, a doctor of technical sciences, a Hero of Belarus, celebrates his 85th birthday on June 14. In the distant 1950s, a young technician arrived in Belarus from the Ural Automobile Plant. The decision turned out to be fateful.

Under Pavel Mariyev's management the Belarus car plant overcame the crisis of еру 90s. Pavel Mariyev managed to lead the enterprise out of a difficult economic situation.

Pavel Mariev's developments formed the basis of unique features of BelAZ trucks. The electromechanical transmission in the 90s gave an impetus to innovations. Today the plant's achievements are the largest two-axle dump truck with a payload capacity of 450 tons, which is included in the Guinness Book of Records. The first electric heavy hauler, drone, and diesel trolley car were produced here.

Pavel Mariyev, 21, a native of the Yaroslavl Region, came to Zhodino as a specialist from the Ural Automobile Plant. A mechanical engineer from a large family, one day he realized that his new big family was BelAZ. Pavel got married in Belarus, later he had a daughter and granddaughters.

Pavel Mariyev, the chief technologist, the chief engineer, the general director of the plant, doctor of technical sciences, the author and co-author of 28 scientific works and two patents, had seen decades of dynamic development of the enterprise. Several stages of modernization, world-famous brand were hampered by the collapse of the Soviet Union. At that time there was no state plan, no trade relations, there were only half-assembled trucks in the workshops. By taking over BelAZ in the beginning of the 90's, Mariyev became a hero of that time. He not only took the giant plant out of the crisis but "charged" the enterprise with the new achievements.

"One of the most important features of Pavel Mariyev is the ability to create a team. It was a team of commercial specialists who sourced the components, it was a team of technologists who took care of the technology, and of course, it was a team of designers under Egorov's leadership. It was very pleasant when our government marked the work of our team by awarding Pavel Mariyev with the Star of the Hero of Belarus," said Nikolai Bigel, Deputy Chief Designer of BelAZ.