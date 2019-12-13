PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Legendary man: veteran of Patriotic War Kupriyan Suchkov does not lose vigor at age of 102

Today we honor everyone who during the war was ready to give his life for our peaceful sky. Everyone who went through the war and did not betray and did not break is a Hero, worthy of worship and respect. Today we went to Kupriyan Suchkov to learn his memories about that very road to Victory.

He is called a man-legend: he went through the whole war from the first to the last day. The veteran proudly shows a present for the 100th anniversary - a moulage of Mosin rifle. And even now, at his venerable 102, he does not lose his vigor.

His generation suffered terrible ordeals. When the war began he was 19, a cadet of the Moscow Military School. On the second day after the Nazi attack he joined the Red Army. Later he became a platoon commander of a parachute and airborne unit. Even at such a venerable age he remembers the smallest details of the battles.

