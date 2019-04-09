EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Human-like Belarusian-made robot presented at TIBO-2019 exhibition

A human-like Belarusian-made robot was presented to the audience for the first time at the TIBO-2019 specialized exhibition. The developers are employees of the Academy of Sciences of Belarus. It was created for the use in the service sector.

This year, over one hundred companies from 16 countries are participating in the TIBO-2019 exhibition. Almost every booth offers electronic systems that can become elements of e-government.

