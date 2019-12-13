3.42 RUB
Farm stays of Glubokoye District ready to surprise guests during new tourist season
Families from ишпcities go to Belarusian villages for quiet recreation and picturesque views. Popular resorts on the lakeshore or small family homesteads - tourists have an opportunity to choose how to spend the long-awaited holiday. Urban residents chose rural residences. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in rural life. Urban dwellers come to a small village for local charm. The nature of Glubokoye District inspires the development of the family tourist business. The owners of several agricultural estates cooperated and created an ecological "all-inclusive" route. Guests are invited to taste Belarusian dishes, ride horses, take part in festivals and parties.
