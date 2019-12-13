3.40 RUB
Why Americans admired Minsk subway and where underpasses are lined with used syringes
Famous American journalist Jack Posobets arrived in Belarus, and a few days ago he published a short video in his Twitter account, shot in the Minsk subway. Subscribers were particularly struck by cleanliness, safety, smiling faces of passengers, and, most importantly, books in the hands of people! The video went viral - it was viewed by almost 6 million people, and a few thousand reposted it to themselves.
Comments on the video: "Looks totally safe!", "Wow, clean as a hospital!", "Everyone is so smiley!", "Better than the angry and crazy faces in America, compared to New York - total peace!", "So peaceful and civilized! Delightful! I want to live there."
The envious and rapturous comments of Americans, and New Yorkers in particular, are understandable: the subway in major cities of the United States is considered almost the dirtiest and most dangerous place of any metropolis. In New York City, for example, the underpasses are full of used syringes. All kinds of weather events lead to platforms covered with snow or flooded. And the happily floating rat is from there, too - the New York City subway.
Recently, a subway passenger shot his neighbor in the car, killing six people. In general, Americans, who regularly encounter such things, could not help but be enviously moved by the images from Minsk.
