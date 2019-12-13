To spite Putin - To please Biden! European officials are again working for the benefit of Washington and at loss for themselves The rejection of Russian coal has significantly changed the balance of power. Coal will become more expensive for everyone, the power bills in Europe and the UK beat anti-records and this is not the limit! Meanwhile, the US has found in Europe a new buyer of its own coal – and eliminated the EU as a competitor in the struggle for the economic and political division of the forces of influence. What will the coal crisis of Europe turn out for the whole world and who is behind the cold miscalculations of European officials - the author's analysis of the situation from Maria Petrashko.

The only thing worse than political deception is political self-deception of the European Union. For example, you can burn coal and drive "ecological" Tesla. We don’t mention how batteries for the electric cars are produced. For example, more than 92% of the renewable sources in Germany, the EU's green driving force, are run by power generated by burning gas and coal. But by abandoning coal from Russia, and imposing sanctions against Moscow, the price of natural resources has increased so much that the authorities are calling for a shift to gasoline and diesel cars.

The electricity is so scarce, it is almost impossible to supply it to the electric cars. They create an additional load on the network. Therefore, the following applies to the coming months: the fewer electric vehicles drive, the better. If you're driving a diesel or gasoline-powered car instead of an electric car, you're helping to avoid a gas emergency.

The only alternative would be not to get behind the wheel at all, which is not suitable for those who rely on the car. It all sounds weird, but it's true.

Of course, there is a difference - to buy gas, coal and gasoline cheaply from Russia strangled by sanctions, or for a trifling sum from colonial Ukraine, or buy it at a market value. But they were warned...

The German public does not like the nuclear power industry for some reason. But I cannot understand what fuel you will take for heating. You do not want gas, you do not develop the nuclear power industry, so you will heat with firewood? You will have to go to Siberia to buy the firewood there. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

But let's talk about the reasons. Against the background of a general rise in price due to the disruption of logistics chains, caused, among other things, by sanctions restrictions, the EU authorities decide to abandon coal from Russia. And this is despite the fact that Europe depends on Russian coal sometimes even more than on Russian gas: 70% of Russian coal imports went to the EU and the UK. And this decision of European officials just coincided with the ten-day repair of Nord Stream-1. The risks of a shortage of coal and gas pushed prices up:

Fact Coal - $ 385 per ton - instead of $ 135 per ton

The question is why? Are the political elite of the European Union all traitors?

The plan was to bankrupt Russia by 8 billion euros, and cause popular protests within the country. But Russia has redirected coal supplies to India, Turkey, and China. And the European Union hastily asked for raw materials from Colombia, Australia and South Africa. And of course the United States. And again, European officials are working to the benefit of Washington and at a loss to themselves. After all, this rearrangement will change the sum of the parts, and logistics will become more expensive for everyone. The power bills in the UK alone will reach £4266 a year for the average household by January this year. And instead of punished Russia, Germany alone will lose about three hundred billion dollars by 2030. In spite of Putin, I will frostbite my ears!

Europe's search for sources of coal to replace Russian supplies greatly raises prices for it. Thus, the price of thermal coal in the Australian port of Newcastle beat historical records, for the first time exceeding $ 400 per ton. This is a direct consequence of the growth in the European demand. Alexey Kalachev, analyst of FG "Finam"

And now what awaits Europe, which, against the background of growing coal consumption, abandoned cheap Russian coal? At least record prices and problems with logistics, which has been built for years. All this will only exacerbate the energy crisis. Sergey Kolyasnikov, political scientist, blogger

Then it would be no "green" principles matter. Germany, like Poland, can resume its own production. If they are allowed. After all, it is profitable for the United States to sell its coal and plunge the European Union into a crisis, not only energy and economic one, but also political crisis. The question is how soon cold will make "yellow vests" remember their manifesto, and the inhabitants of the rest of the EU countries will rebel, realizing that love for Ukraine - alas, does not warm. That's how beautifully and competently, thanks to corrupt Ukrainian and European politicians, the U.S. pushed the European Union as one of its competitors, out of the economic race.

