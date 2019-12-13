How Belarusian fighters differ from NATO fighters

The army of Belarus has definitely become stronger over the past year. Еhe arrival of new strategic weapons alone says a lot. "Iskanders", air defense systems S-400 and TORs, plus its own military-industrial potential. New Polonez and communications systems have been put into service, and attack drones and small arms are next in line. Our military adopt experience practically from the front line: officers are trained by their Russian colleagues on a monthly basis. What can we say about the Belarusian firing ranges, which are ablaze day and night. But behind the defense citadel, first of all, there are people.

NATO soldiers refuse to fight in bad weather conditions. Such a statement was made by the commander of the group of British allies, Lieutenant Colonel James Fern. We are talking about an exercise in Estonia. Over a thousand servicemen of France, Britain and the United States conducted training in freezing temperatures. Temperatures of -20 C were declared extreme. Their leadership said that it became the hardest challenge for the military of the alliance: fighters are cold, cars start badly, but most importantly, it is a psychological load on people.

And now let's return to Belarus. It is hard for a military journalist to imagine that our servicemen would refuse to carry out a combat mission because of the weather. This applies to both officers and soldiers. The war correspondents "actually" live on the training grounds and see how combat training takes place and how the military behave under certain conditions.

November 23. Arrival of CSTO leaders at the summit of the organization. Airport. Snow storm. Servicemen of the honor guard company for more than an hour, without moving, are standing on the landing strip waiting for Russian President Vladimir Putin. From the wind, the faces of the military are scarlet and their uniforms are covered with snow. No one even moves. The protocol was perfectly observed.

This footage was taken in March 2023. Classes on tactical training with cadets of the Military Academy of Belarus. Rain alternates with snow. The boots are drowning in mud. The guys do not pay attention to it. They have training. All day along outside. They're used to it. It's not just professionalism they're forging here. They're creating new selves here.