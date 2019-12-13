3.42 RUB
What Poles can be attracted by the Union State and how things are with historical truth in Poland
The Union State can serve as an example for many how to build relationships, create economic ties and resist sanctions. Bartholomew Grzelec, a Pole who moved to our country, told about the difference between the relations between Belarus and Russia and within the European Union, as well as the approach to history in Poland.
Bartholomew Grzelec:
Of course, I am very impressed with the relationship between Belarus and Russia. One system is being built, but the two states retain their sovereignty. This is not the case in the European Union. And I think that was not the plan when the EU was created.
"And as for the sanctions and how Russia and Belarus together oppose it. You can see it in the joint work in civil aviation. The Belarusians will build a Russian airplane. There are many such projects and there will be even more," the young man emphasized.
Bartholomew also noted that as an engineer he likes such a trend, as great opportunities for work are opening up.
"Poland does not have its own production. We depend on Western countries. If some countries build factories in our country, they do not produce products from scratch. And if some production leaves Poland, for example, now it is Volvo, people are left without work," the Pole emphasized.
