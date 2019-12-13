Sensational finding in Gorodishche - archaeologists discover real historical treasure

Landmark excavations were held in the village of Gorodishche, Minsk District. Archaeologists found a fragment of a ceramic pot. It turned out that it was decorated with the personal family sign of the Prince Izyaslav. It dates back to the end of the X - beginning of the XI century. By the way, the list of artifacts was replenished by other items.



At first, archaeologists worked near the river Menka - they revealed traces of a jewelry workshop of the XI century. Later they investigated a shaft, but had to take a break. On one of the plots in the settlement the construction of a house began. The territory was checked promptly - and there came a sensation: a ceramic fragment with a family mark and a cross.



Such stamps had never been found on pots before.



Andrey Vaitekhovich, head of department at the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:



“We haven't found such stamps on pots until now. This is probably the only such pot in Belarus. We will further deal with the semantics of this sign, but it is really a sensational find.”



The expedition in the Minsk area is supervised by specialists from the Institute of History of the Academy of Sciences. The club of fans of archeology "Stauras" also works here. It united almost 40 people.



Priest Oleg Rudoy, clergyman of the parish of St. Seraphim of Sarov, Minsk:



“Learning to love your history and your homeland is patriotism. Well, history is inseparable from Christianity. That's why when we study history, we also study the history of the church. That's how our club was organized. There are a few directions: we work with the church sites and help archeologists together with volunteers.”



Everyone can make a historical contribution. It is enough to sign up for the club or come to the excavation site. Virtual "excursion to the past" can be found in social networks. Photo chronicle tells about all the achievements and archaeological intricacies.



Schoolchildren, students, adults - researchers of all ages are here. Everyone has their own "archeological story" and motivation.



The historical and cultural heritage of the ancient capital is still being studied. Excavations in the village of Gorodishche will continue until the end of summer. But there will be enough mysteries and riddles for more than one year.



