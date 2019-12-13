Confrontation between unarmed refugees and armed Polish law enforcers at Polish border crossing

On November 16, the situation at the border has become very tense. There was a real confrontation between unarmed people and armed Polish law enforcers at the Polish border crossing point.

The Duda-Morawiecki regime has shown its true face. In spite of frosty weather, soldiers on the Polish side started pouring water and chemical solutions at refugees and throwing stun grenades at them. But it is officially prohibited to use water cannons in such weather.

A Polish helicopter circled above the heads of refugees at minimum altitude for intimidation and psychological pressure.