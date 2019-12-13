3.41 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko tells what fighters from the PMC "Wagner" do in Belarus
During a meeting with residents of Belovezhsky agro-town in Kamenets District, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told what the fighters from the PMC "Wagner" do in Belarus, BelTA informs.
"As for this PMC "Wagner", when there were these unpleasant events, I had to intervene. Because I understood: if Russia flares up, it will be hot for everyone. This has always been the case in history: revolutions started there and ended up here and in the Caucasus. And then, these are our people. And I promised these guys: "If you stop, I guarantee your safety, we'll take you to Belarus and then we'll sort it out. That's what we're doing now," recalled the situation with PMC "Wagner," reminded the head of state.
Alexander Lukashenko said that he would like to keep this unit. "These are real fighters, who have gone through the war, who have lost many of their friends. They help us for free (although they are mercenaries, they fought and worked everywhere for money), pass on their experience," said the President.
"Suddenly, I hear recently, Poland is furious that allegedly some detachment is coming here, as many as 100 people. No squads of PMC "Wagner" of 100 people have not moved here. They moved only to pass on combat experience to the brigades, which are concentrated in Brest and Grodno. I have to teach my military, because an army that does not fight is half an army, you also know that. "
