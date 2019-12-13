EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Domestic universities successfully combine traditions and innovative approaches

What the Belarusian higher school is famous for and what specialties in Belarusian universities are chosen by foreign students? It is worth noting that students, graduates and employers note the high quality of the Belarusian education. There is an opportunity for every student to realize one’s potential in the favorite occupation. Educational institutions support promising ideas. High attention is paid to housing. The native high school successfully combines traditions and innovative approaches, which allows training high class specialists.

