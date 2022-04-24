Cherednichenko: Ministry of Health of Belarus finds substitute for drugs vitally important for population



Drug safety is fully ensured in Belarus, while the flexibility in working with foreign suppliers allows us not to depend on the mood of the collective West. Deputy Minister of Health Dmitry Cherednichenko said in an exclusive interview with the Agency of TV News that European companies do not hurry to cede their place on the market to the competitors: the supplies are regular. However, the Ministry of Health has already found a replacement for drugs that are vital to the population. In addition, 50% of the assortment of pharmacies and up to 70% of medicines for the treatment of patients in clinics are made in Belarus. The situation in the world has opened new export windows for the Belarusian pharmaceutical industry.



Dmitry Cherednichenko, Deputy Minister of Health of Belarus:



COVID taught us to move fast. The President of Belarus urges us to look for the new markets and to buy pharmaceutical products, including for export. Everything is aimed at making sure there is availability of drugs. We say that we are not even in the process of solving this problem of markets, of options. We've already found them. We have a country with strict regulatory controls on both price and quality of drugs. The President has repeatedly spoken about this: to remove the layers of companies that can profit from the resale chain.



Deputy Minister of Health confirmed that Belpharmacy already has 80% of direct contracts with manufacturers. This affects both the price of the drug and its availability.



