In 10-15 years all villages will turn into comfortable agro-towns, Lukashenko promised

All villages will turn into comfortable agro-towns in 10-15 years. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this at the plenary session of the national seminar-meeting on the restoration and use of the reclaimed land.



"The village is becoming different. There won't be any old villages, of which we had hundreds of thousands. There will be agro-towns. There will be large villages. In 10-15 years of work, or maybe even earlier, there will be only agro-towns," said the head of state.



The President noted that people in small towns want to have all conveniences and to live comfortably in good houses. "We won't be able to create these conditions in every village, that's why we have come to build agro-towns so that they had the same standard of living as in the city. And since there will be more agro towns, people will want to go there in larger numbers, if we create at least such jobs as here (the enterprise as well as in our best farms," said Alexander Lukashenko.



