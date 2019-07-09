3.42 RUB
75 years after liberation of Novogrudok, descendants of those who miraculously escaped death came to the town
75 years after the liberation of Novogrudok, the descendants of those who miraculously escaped death came to the town. Ghetto prisoners fled through a tunnel that had been dug for four months. It was one of the most successful break-outs in Europe. The names of the prisoners are immortalized on the Wall of Memory, which was opened for the jubilee of the liberation of Novogrudok. Practically everyone who escaped from the ghetto joined the partisan detachment of the Belsky brothers. This is a story that today brings together several continents. The descendants of those who survived the Nazi horrors came to Novogrudok from Australia, America, Asia and Europe.
