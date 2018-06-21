PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Second European Games to take place in one year: First Channel of Belarusian Radio start countdown

The Second European Games will open at the reconstructed stadium Dinamo, and the First Channel of the Belarusian Radio is starting a countdown. Today, all its broadcasts will be devoted to sports and preparations for the competition.

"We plan to revisit this topic all the time, because, firstly, as the Second European Games approach, we will have much more information to air. And we are now very closely interacting with the management of the European Games, so again we have more information to deliver, more material."

Not only the whole country but also fans are preparing for the Second European Games. Belteleradiocompany is currently making lots of thematic special projects. Also, especially for the competition, the country’s main media holding will purchase 4 modern mobile television stations.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All