3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Chernobay: Statements of Lithuanian Defense Minister on nuclear threats from Belarus are absurd
The statements by Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas about nuclear threats from Belarus, made during his recent visit to Washington, are unfounded and simply absurd. BelTA writes citing a statement by military analyst of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies Andrei Chernobay.
"Russian tactical nuclear weapons are planned to deploy on the territory of the Republic of Belarus solely for defensive purposes - to protect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of our country, as well as to ensure military security of the Union State as a whole," said the BISSI analyst.
"Announcing the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin emphasized that international obligations on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons would not be violated. And this is indeed so: the Russian nuclear weapons or control over them will not be transferred to the Belarusian side. Therefore there is no point to talk about violation of the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons of 1968," said Andrei Chernobai.
"To all appearances, such a striking change of the Lithuanian minister's position concerning the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus, as well as all the rhetoric about imaginary military threats to the Baltic States from Russia and Belarus, is connected exclusively with the approaching date of the next NATO summit in Vilnius, on which Lithuania pins special hopes, including the further militarization of the Baltic region", summarized Andrei Cernobay.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All