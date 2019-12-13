Chernobay: Statements of Lithuanian Defense Minister on nuclear threats from Belarus are absurd

The statements by Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas about nuclear threats from Belarus, made during his recent visit to Washington, are unfounded and simply absurd. BelTA writes citing a statement by military analyst of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies Andrei Chernobay.

"Russian tactical nuclear weapons are planned to deploy on the territory of the Republic of Belarus solely for defensive purposes - to protect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of our country, as well as to ensure military security of the Union State as a whole," said the BISSI analyst.

"Announcing the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin emphasized that international obligations on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons would not be violated. And this is indeed so: the Russian nuclear weapons or control over them will not be transferred to the Belarusian side. Therefore there is no point to talk about violation of the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons of 1968," said Andrei Chernobai.