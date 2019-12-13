3.42 RUB
Charity delegation from France visits Cherven boarding house
A charity delegation from France visited Cherven boarding school for children with special needs. Representatives of one of the social organizations gave the children a minibus with a special wheelchair lift and adjustable chairs for transporting people with disabilities. Pupils of the boarding school tried comfortable transport immediately. And as a token of gratitude, they prepared a concert for the guests.
Today 96 children and 170 people from 7 to 31 years old are brought up in Cherven boarding house. The institution creates all conditions for the comprehensive development of its pupils and the social adaptation of children with disabilities.
