Honest and open conversation about pros and cons in education system - Lukashenko takes part in the Republican Pedagogical Council

It is necessary to make every effort to raise the teacher's authority. A big talk about the education system was held in Minsk. The President took part in the Republican Pedagogical Council.

The head of state emphasized the great and very important extracurricular activities of teachers. And he demanded to radically solve the problem of bureaucracy in schools - the hall supported this instruction with applause.

President: We must by no means destroy vocational training

Special attention was paid to the training of workers. Vocational education in Belarus must by no means be destroyed. A good material and technical base has been created, but not all colleges are able to keep up with the times. The solution to the problem was offered by the teachers themselves.