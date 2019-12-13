3.42 RUB
Honest and open conversation about pros and cons in education system - Lukashenko takes part in the Republican Pedagogical Council
It is necessary to make every effort to raise the teacher's authority. A big talk about the education system was held in Minsk. The President took part in the Republican Pedagogical Council.
The head of state emphasized the great and very important extracurricular activities of teachers. And he demanded to radically solve the problem of bureaucracy in schools - the hall supported this instruction with applause.
President: We must by no means destroy vocational training
Special attention was paid to the training of workers. Vocational education in Belarus must by no means be destroyed. A good material and technical base has been created, but not all colleges are able to keep up with the times. The solution to the problem was offered by the teachers themselves.
Inessa Kuzmina, director of Minsk State College of Innovative Construction Technologies named after I.M. Zhizhel, drew attention to the following problem: colleges do not always keep up with the rapid process of technology and equipment renewal in the real sector. “The education system itself cannot cope with it. Therefore, I suggest that when creating new or modernizing existing large enterprises, it is mandatory to provide for the organization of a training site or workshop at the production facilities or purchase of training equipment for a partner college,” she said.
